TOMS RIVER, NJ – Want to navigate the Ocean County Library’s online services? Seeking wholesome video fun for toddlers? How about becoming an adept hand crafter, or finding reading recommendations? Subscribe to OCL’s YouTube channel and you’re “Shore to View” all of these things and more.

Subscribing is quick, easy and free, and it opens up an ever-growing world of instructional and entertaining videos, from kid-friendly sing-alongs to step-by-step directions through the many useful tools that are free to card holders at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.

“Shore to Read”

Find your next favorite read by browsing through recommendations by OCL staffers. “Shore to Read” also features tutorials for accessing the Library’s ebooks and digital audio books from OverDrive® through Libby, and keeping track of titles with My List and Beanstack ®.

“Shore to Sing”

Tots can sing along to tunes they know and love, along with OCL staffers they’ve met in person, in the “Shore to Sing” series. OCL staffers also engage youngsters in short stories and guessing games in the “Shore to Read” children’s videos. “OCL Adventures” takes children on fun adventures with special guests.

“Shore to Craft”

Turn ribbons, paper, string, and household odds and ends into decorative items to give and receive, by following OCL staffers through simple steps in the “Shore to Craft” series. There is something for everyone, and many of these crafts can provide family fun with little expense or supplies on hand.

Digital Resources and Tutorials

OCL YouTube videos also explain how to obtain a digital membership card and how to enroll in Universal Class’s non-credit courses, and include tips for small business owners, and video-on-demand teaching aids.

Video Archives

Want to know some Ocean County history, from ancient to recent? There are 48 recorded works in the Archives, including author talks, practical demonstrations, and oral histories by notable local figures past and present.

New videos appear regularly, so be sure to subscribe. See the full video menu on YouTube and find highlighted services and items at www.theoceancountylibrary.org.