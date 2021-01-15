The WSAM Sunday morning show can now be heard on 92.3 FM, in addition to the current 1400am. The show can be heard Sundays LIVE from 10 am-12 pm, in all of Mid-Michigan. The station is based in Saginaw, MI. The show has been on the airwaves since the fall of 2004. Tune into 92.3 FM and hear the team of: Mark Janson, Trent Arbitas, Seth Drzewicki and Jimmy K. The station request line is: 989-753-1401

Pictured: 4 DJ’s. From left to right, the guys are: Mark Janson, Jim Krzeszewski, Seth Drzewicki and Trent Urbytes.

Photo by Scott Wenzel

The Frankenmuth News of Frankenmuth, MI.