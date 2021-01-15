Don't miss
WSAM 1400 AM Polka Show
Now On 92.3 FM!
By PostEagle on January 15, 2021
The WSAM Sunday morning show can now be heard on 92.3 FM, in addition to the current 1400am. The show can be heard Sundays LIVE from 10 am-12 pm, in all of Mid-Michigan. The station is based in Saginaw, MI. The show has been on the airwaves since the fall of 2004. Tune into 92.3 FM and hear the team of: Mark Janson, Trent Arbitas, Seth Drzewicki and Jimmy K. The station request line is: 989-753-1401
Pictured: 4 DJ’s. From left to right, the guys are: Mark Janson, Jim Krzeszewski, Seth Drzewicki and Trent Urbytes.
Photo by Scott Wenzel
The Frankenmuth News of Frankenmuth, MI.