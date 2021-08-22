PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Get yourself ready to enjoy some Polish summer fun here in Northeast Philadelphia! An honest-to-goodness traditional Polish beer garden was inaugurated on June 5, 2021 at The Associated Polish Home of Philadelphia/Polish Home/Dom Polski. Over 300 very eager party-goers showed for the grand opening event that included Polish, European local and domestic beers, a full Polish kitchen (of course), children’s entertainment, and appropriate music was spun by celebrity DJ Joe. Also in attendance were representatives from many local and regional Polonia organizations, even hailing from Baltimore to represent the Maryland Polonia, and many notable officials.

PHOTO: Enjoying the “Ogródek Piwny Ambiance.” Patrons aplenty are depicted enjoying themselves in the new Associated Polish Home of Philadelphia Beer Garden, while seated under Żywiec umbrellas, consuming Polish fare and sipping Polish, European, local and domestic beers … there’s here something for everyone – in the traditional Polish Way! (Photo courtesy of Associated Polish Home)

The cultural germination of the beer garden began innocently enough last summer to give APHP members and quests a safe outside socializing venue in keeping with official COVID-19 mandates. Then it was serendipitously decided, under the auspices of visionary APHP President Andrew Wisniewski, to create and expand the very popular al fresco venue. The resulting splendid infrastructure was designed and purpose built from the ground up and out from the main building to produce an authentic beer garden ubiquitous to Poland in all respects.

The newly-planted “Ogródek Piwny” will be open on weekends in spring, summer and fall. It serves to be the perfect venue for seasonal and special events – both public and private. So, there will be many future opportunities to raise a glass and toast “Na Zdrowie!” with family and friends in a unique Polish environment.

FYI, as per the APHP website: “Since its establishment in 1900, the Associated Polish Home (originally founded as the Polish Library Association of Philadelphia) has served as the heart of Polish culture, arts and society in the Philadelphia area. Since 1900, Polish Home has hosted cultural organizations, veterans’ groups, educational programs, social activities, and events that which not only support Philadelphia’s Polish-American community, but also enrich the community of neighboring Northeast Philadelphia.”

Contact Information:

Associated Polish Home of Philadelphia

9150 Academy Road

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Tl: (215) 624-9954

Email: polishhome@gmail.com

Website: www.polishhome.com

Facebook: Associated Polish Home

Submitted by:

Richard P. Poremski

Polish American Journal

Washington, DC Bureau