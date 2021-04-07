Don't miss
Warehouse Helpers Needed!
By PostEagle on April 7, 2021
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
We are a moving company looking for RELIABLE and PROFESSIONAL staff to join our team!
Duties:
-Loading, unloading and handling of household goods
-Loading and unloading of trailers
-Basic warehouse maintenance
15/hr + OT, operations are Monday thru Saturday
Requirements:
-Positive and professional attitude is a MUST!
-Willingness to work, learn and grow with us!
-Must be authorized to work in the United States
Great summer job for college students!
Hablamos Espanol!
THIS JOB DOES NOT PAY CASH!!!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.00 per hour
Call 213-984-2693