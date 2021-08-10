Volunteers Sought For Memory Cafes At The Ocean County Library

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The search is under way for compassionate, sociable volunteers to facilitate Memory Cafés @ The Ocean County Library, a collaboration of the Library and the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey.

The popular program is undergoing expansion throughout the Library system, following its successful implementation in the Lacey Branch.

Memory Cafés are monthly gatherings in which people experiencing memory loss, and their caregivers, connect in a relaxed, non-judgmental atmosphere. Participants enjoy conversation, music, art, games, activities, and more.

Two social engagement leaders are sought for each monthly session. Training by the Alzheimer’s Association includes online learning, shadowing of similar groups, and mentoring. Prospective facilitators are required to undergo background checks.

Learn more by emailing Program Coordinator Nicolette Vasco, navasco@alz.org, or by calling the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900

Keep up with Library events and programs at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, or visit the Library on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Spotify.