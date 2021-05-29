TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library, in partnership with the Greater New Jersey Alzheimer’s Association, will present virtual programs every week in June to foster understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and strategies for coping and communicating.

Nicolette Vasco, Program Coordinator of the Greater New Jersey Alzheimer’s Association, will present each program and engage attendees in post-discussion questions and answers.

Registrants at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events will receive Zoom links by email.

Wednesday, June 2, 6 PM – COVID-19 & Caregiving. Tips and resources to help caregivers with pandemic-related concerns. Please register by Tuesday, June 1.

Thursday, June 10, 3 PM – Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia. The relationship between Alzheimer’s and dementia, risk factors, disease stages, FDA-approved symptom treatments, research, and resources. Please register by Wednesday, June 9.

Wednesday, June 16, 3 PM – Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body. Tips for healthy aging in cognitive activity, physical health, exercise, nutrition, and social engagement. Please register by Tuesday, June 15.

Thursday, June 24, 12 PM – Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors. Common triggers for dementia-associated behaviors, and how to identify, assess and address challenging behaviors. Please register by Wednesday, June 23.

Wednesday, June 30, 10:30 AM – Effective Communication Strategies with Alzheimer’s and Dementia Individuals. How communication changes as the disease progresses, how to decode verbal and behavioral messages, and how to respond helpfully. Please register by Tuesday, June 29.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6,000,000 Americans live with Alzheimer’s. The Association predicts that Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $355 billion in 2021. Approximately 140,000 Ocean County’s 614,000 residents are age 65 or older.

To learn more about each program and to register, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.