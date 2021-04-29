CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “Virtual Programs” to help expand our audience and develop new communicative and interactive methods for the 21st century. The programs are free, but you will need to register ahead of time. If you have specific questions, you can e-mail: rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org. Please be aware that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situations, programs may be subject to change or reschedule.

Due to the ongoing concerns about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Clifton Arts Center building is currently closed to the public and will remain closed as we continue to assess and monitor developments. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and based upon the guidance of the CDC regarding social distancing and the elimination of large gatherings.

Here are some programs that may be of interest to you, and you may want to tune into. All programs will be presented via Zoom webinar platform. For registration visit: https://cliftonartscenter.org/programs.

Art Nook : This is a program method of engaging authors and the community via virtual platform talking about a written or published book relating to art, culture or local history. Authors are from various backgrounds.

Presenter: Gary Erbe “The Magic of Gary Erbe” Thursday, June 24th 6 pm-7 pm

Author and visual artist, Gary Erbe explores the technique and concept of the art of trompe l’oeil, along with his daughter Chantell Van Erbe discussing her mystical paintings.

Book by Gary Erbe: Footprints: The Art & Life of Gary Erbe

Communicating & Connecting : This is a program method of keeping up with the 21st century to reach out using technology to help us interact better in a different way. Invited guest speakers are community leaders, professionals, scholars and hobbyists.

Presenter: George Scarfo, “A Rocketry Model Garden” Monday, June 7th 7 pm-8 pm

Space Craft Hobbyist, George Scarfo explores space exploration and Rocketry and Space Modeling.



Artist Talk & Demo Virtually : This is a program method of engaging artists and the community via virtual platform talking about and/or demonstrating their creative art projects. Artists are from various backgrounds with exemplary skills, techniques and craftsmanship.

Presenter: Herrat Sommerhoff “Recycled into Art” Monday, May 3rd 6p m-7 pm

Sculpture artist, Herrat Sommerhoff explores how to create a beautiful sculptural artwork with discarded paper and cardboard pieces, using paint and glue.

Presenter: Mariel Vazquez “Crochet as Art” Monday, May 24th 4 pm-5 pm

Fiber artist, Mariel Vazquez explores acrylic yarn to detail how to crochet colorful blankets, which are both beautiful and meaningful.

Community Connections : This is a program method that helps to inspire but also collaborate with the community digitally. Speakers will be from various backgrounds and share information about art, history or culture to help connect community.

“Norman Rockwell’s Four Freedoms”, Monday, June 14th 7 pm-8 pm

Presenters: Robin Hoffman and Jodi Stiffelm from ArtScapades from Connecticut will explore closely the Four Freedoms paintings by legendary artist, Norman Rockwell based on the speech given in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Also, Anne Oppermann from Massachusetts, Norman Rockwell’s former secretary and historian will share personal stories and letters about Norman Rockwell.

The community of any age is invited to illustrate their own ideas of Freedom, mimicking the classic covers of The Saturday Evening Post. Drawings or paintings can be made and then e-mail a jpeg to: rcammilleri@clliftonnj.org. E-mail on subject memo state “Freedom Collection”. Please note that drawings or paintings are subject to edit and City of Clifton Arts Center has the right to reserve if artwork is suitable for project collection.

The collection will then be made into a PowerPoint or video and displayed on the website: www.cliftonartscenter.org as a collective community creation.

Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park/City of Clifton

900 Clifton Ave

Clifton, NJ 07013

973-472-5499

www.cliftonartscenter.org www.cliftonnj.org