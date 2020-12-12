The Kosciuszko Foundation’s Annual Caroling Event lives on.

We cannot gather together like we do each year but it doesn’t mean we should miss our favorite event in 2020!

Let’s keep the spirit bright and connect with us on Zoom on the last Saturday before Christmas to wish one another Merry Christmas, raise a toast, and sing our beloved Polish Christmas Carols as well as beautiful American Holiday Songs.

The pianist Martin Labazevitch, our performers: Veronika Gajer, Anna Tarnawska and Waldek Izdebski as well as the hostess Barbara Bernhardt look forward to being with you on Dec. 19th at 7:00 p.m. during our interactive Zoom Holiday Gathering. Connect with us on Zoom and let’s carol together!

MERRY CHRISTMAS! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

PLEASE RSVP TO: thekfdc@thekf.org WE WILL SEND YOU THE LINK