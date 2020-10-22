CLIFTON, NJ – The Athenia Business Association is so excited about our first Vendor and Craft Fair which is being held this coming Saturday, October 24th at Richardson Scale Park on 680 Van Houten Avenue in Clifton. Unfortunately we were not able to hold our Annual Van Houten Ave Street Fair this year on account of covid, but are looking forward to next year’s street fair in September. Our Annual Street Fair has been very successful over the last 17 years, because of you, our loyal vendors, and we hope that this new addition – Vendor and Craft Fair – will be just as successful.

Please bring snacks, water, etc. they’re may only be a coffee truck there. Port-o-Johns available.

Please tell all your friends and family to come out, and see what the vendors have to offer! Looking forward to seeing all of you Saturday!

Clifton Covid protocols are in place. Masks must be worn, no table cloths, practice social distancing, we’ll have a sanitizer station, however, it’s a good idea to have some at your table.

We welcome vendors! So please join us this Saturday, October 24th from 9 am to 4 pm.

If you have any questions, contact Laurie laurie.kirwin@instepfitness.com or cell: 973-202-8578.