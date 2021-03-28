On March 25, the Polish Minister of Health announced that Poland’s third COVID-19 wave continues to accelerate. On March 26, the Polish Ministry of Health confirmed 2,189,966 cases of COVID-19 and 51,305 related deaths since the pandemic began. This is an increase of 35,143 new cases and 543 new deaths over the previous day. Today’s number of new cases is the highest since the pandemic began in Poland.

Updates on health and movement related restrictions announced by the Polish government:

Beginning tomorrow, March 27, and continuing through at least April 9, there will be new nationwide restrictions that include the following:

Hair salons, large furniture stores, and large construction materials stores will be closed.

In stores and post offices up to 100 square meters, 1 person per 15 square meters will be allowed.

In stores and post offices more than 100 square meters, 1 person per 20 square meters will be allowed.

In churches, 1 person per 20 square meters will be allowed.

All schools, preschool through grade 12, will move to virtual instruction, except for preschool and kindergarten for children of health care workers.

All other country-wide restrictions currently in place will continue, including:

Face coverings must be cloth or medical-type masks. Face shields, visors, scarves, or other types of face coverings are not permitted as substitutes for masks. Masks must be worn in all indoor and outdoor public spaces, except for parks, forests, and beaches.

Shopping malls are closed, except for stores that provide essential services.

Pools, gyms, saunas, ski slopes, and other sports facilities are closed.

Restaurants and bars are closed for in-person dining, with delivery and take-away service only.

Only 50% of seats or 30% of all space may be used on public transport.

Seniors, especially people over age 70, are advised to limit their movements in public spaces, apart from their professional activities, fulfilling daily needs, or attending religious services. A helpline for seniors has been established at +48 22 505 1111.

Most travelers entering Poland are subject to a 10-day quarantine. For the most recent quarantine information, please visit the Polish Govern

Submitted by Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent