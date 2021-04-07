Don't miss
TRUCK DRIVER
By PostEagle on April 7, 2021
Truck Driver – Linden, NJ
CDL B required and an excellent driving record.
Must have 3 to 5 years driving/working experience.
Will be picking up and delivering electric motors, pumps, parts, etc. with the tri-state area.
No overnights. Willingness to work OT when required.
Will be driving a rack body with a small boom crane primarily and, if needed, a Kenworth w/ trailer totaling 26-1/2 ft.
Benefits will start first of the month following 2 full months of employment and include medical, vision, dental life, LTD plus a 401k after a year of service.
Must have excellent customer service skills.
Send resume to Lspak@elongo.com or call 973-537-0400 ext. 1718. EOE/AA