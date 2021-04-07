Truck Driver – Linden, NJ

CDL B required and an excellent driving record.

Must have 3 to 5 years driving/working experience.

Will be picking up and delivering electric motors, pumps, parts, etc. with the tri-state area.

No overnights. Willingness to work OT when required.

Will be driving a rack body with a small boom crane primarily and, if needed, a Kenworth w/ trailer totaling 26-1/2 ft.

Benefits will start first of the month following 2 full months of employment and include medical, vision, dental life, LTD plus a 401k after a year of service.

Must have excellent customer service skills.

Send resume to Lspak@elongo.com or call 973-537-0400 ext. 1718. EOE/AA