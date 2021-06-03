The Pilecki Institute seated in Warsaw, Poland announces a program entitled “Totalitarianism in East Central Europe 1939-1989: History and Memory” – Graduate Academy 2021-2022.

The program is aimed at fostering reflection on the regional experience of facing two totalitarian regimes and introducing it into mainstream discussion on the history of the 20th century.

The history of confronting totalitarianism, both as a personal and a collective experience, delivers a universal message in the face of contemporary challenges of radical political evil. Studying the fates of individual people and developing a proper understanding of history is key to facing these challenges now and in the future.

The project is carried out by the Pilecki Institute in partnership with the Valdosta State University.

Applications are open until 30 June 2021.

A group of American graduate and PhD students interested in East-Central Europe will first participate in an online program, where they will meet Polish and international experts. The program will introduce the most important aspects of historical experience of this region in the 20th century.

Following that, the participants will take a trip to Poland, where they will visit key local museums and monuments. Basing on that experience, they will then work on their own essays and activities locally in the US. Regular online tutoring will ensure constant supervision from our experts.

Finally, all the works will be presented at the final conference at Valdosta State University. A printed and digital publication will follow the conference.

Co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport under the “Inspirational Culture” Program.

