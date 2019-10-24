NEW JERSEY – This year the Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique will be open for four weeks! From November 2nd through December 1st at Lambert Castle (home of the Passaic County Historical Society) at 3 Valley Road, Paterson, NJ, the Passaic County Historical Society will be presenting the 32nd annual Lambert Castle Holiday Boutique. Open Wednesday through Friday from 10 am to 8 pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm, enjoy shopping for this year’s assortment of festive holiday gifts, jewelry, seasonal decorations, crafts, collectibles and gourmet food in the historic atmosphere and ambiance of Lambert Castle.

Admission to the Boutique is $7 for opening weekend, November 2nd -3rd and $6 for the duration of the show. All admission fees include two return visits. Children under 12 years are admitted free of charge. No child strollers or carriages are permitted inside the Castle. Visa and Mastercard are accepted for purchases. The café will return to the third floor serving a variety of soups, sandwiches, as well as hot and cold drinks. All proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Passaic County Historical Society.

The Passaic County Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was founded to cultivate interest among individuals and the community-at-large in the rich history of Passaic County. To this end our museum in Lambert Castle showcases examples of the County’s cultural and artistic diversity, as well as examples of the County’s natural, civil, military, and ecclesiastical history. The Society also maintains a library and archive, which houses manuscripts, books and photographs of historical and genealogical interest.

For more information on special events such as this one, visit the Passaic County Historical Society’s website at lambertcastle.org or call (973)247-0085.