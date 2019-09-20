GBCA To Honor Eight Leaders In Building

Stronger Communities At Annual Gala

Wood-Ridge, NJ – Greater Bergen Community Action, Inc. (GBCA), the federally-designated anti-poverty agency of Bergen County, which in recent years expanded to provide services in the cities of Paterson, Jersey City and Passaic, will hold its annual Gala on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at The Fiesta in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey from 6pm to 9pm.

At this year’s Gala, the agency will celebrate over a half-century of work towards positively impacting lives through programs and services that address the needs of the communities it serves. To help carry out that work, the not-for-profit organization fosters strong community partnerships, and will honor the following eight Leaders in Building Stronger Communities for their laudatory contributions to its work:

• Thomas J. Duch, City Manager of Garfield

• Bob Guarasci, Founder/CEO New Jersey Community Development Corporation

• Gregory Jackson, Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Hackensack

• Jerome J. Lombardo, Chairman of Main Street Business Alliance, Hackensack

• Susana A. Perón, Deputy Superintendent, Paterson Public Schools

• Vivian Brady-Phillips, Executive Director, Jersey City Housing Authority

• Richard Rigoglioso, Mayor of Garfield

• Anna Sciacca, Superintendent of Schools, Garfield

Dr. Allan De Giulio, Executive Vice President of GBCA and Gala Chairperson, said: “The eight outstanding individuals to be honored on October 10th represent the best and the brightest of community leaders in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties. It is time that they receive the plaudits they so richly deserve.”

Additionally, guests of the event can look forward to a tricky tray with baskets that will include valuable donations from local supporters, such as the New York Giants and Brooklyn Nets. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the programs and services of GBCA, such as the Lois A. Braithwaite Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to deserving youths in the communities it serves, and will help the agency continue to serve the underserved. GBCA serves more than 50,000 individuals and families a year and works to transform the lives of families in our communities through various programs in education, finance, community development, and housing.

Greater Bergen Community Action’s 2019 Gala is open to the public. To purchase tickets, ads, and sponsorships, please go to www.GreaterBergen.org/Gala2019.

ABOUT GREATER BERGEN COMMUNITY ACTION

Bergen Community Action (GBCA) is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit Community Action Agency. Established in 1967, Greater Bergen is part of a nationwide network of poverty-fighting enterprises which were established as part of the nation’s effort to address the intractable and persistent problem of poverty in America. For more information about GBCA, go to www.GreaterBergen.org