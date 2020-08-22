NEW JERSEY – The Theater League of Clifton will present “Showtune,” a revue of music by Broadway legend Jerry Herman, on Saturday, September 12, 7 p.m. at Weasel Brook Park, 770 Park Drive, Clifton (adjacent to Paulison Avenue).

The show is free and open to the public, but those planning to attend must reserve tickets online through the Theater League’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com) in order to accommodate safe Covid-19 social distancing. Online reservations will be taken beginning on Friday, August 14.

PHOTO: The Theater League of Clifton will present “Showtune,” a revue of music by Broadway legend Jerry Herman, on Saturday, September 12, 7 p.m. at Weasel Brook Park, Clifton. Pictured are (l to r) Jalmari Vanamo, musical director; Mark Peterson, president of the Theater League; and John Traier, producer of the show.

Audience members will be required to wear face masks and are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. For additional information on the program, call (973) 928-7668 and leave a message. A rain date of Sunday, September 13 at 6 p.m. has been set (also in Weasel Brook Park).

Jalmari Vanamo is the musical director for Showtune, while John Traier serves as the producer. Mark Peterson is the president of the Theater League of Clifton. All three are long-time Clifton residents. Cast members for the show will include all-star performers from recent Theater League musical productions. The show also will feature a live musical ensemble.

Herman is best known as the composer of beloved Broadway musicals such as “Hello Dolly,” “Mame,” “Mack and Mabel,” and “La Cage aux Folles.” In 2009 Herman received the Tony Award for “Lifetime Achievement in the Theater.” His career spanned five decades and he died in December 2019 at the age of 88

Showtune is being presented via special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and funded through the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Passaic County Cultural Heritage Council. Kearny Bank is the corporate sponsor for the Theater League of Clifton.

By M. Gabriele