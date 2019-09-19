CLIFTON, NJ – The Theater League of Clifton is presenting a dinner/theater production of “The Golden Girls Holiday Mystery” at Mario’s Restaurant, located at 710 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. The show opened on Friday, September 13 and will continue through seven additional performances.

The comedy features parody versions of characters from the hit TV sitcom “The Golden Girls” (Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia, and Rose), along with a bumbling detective who is similar to the TV character Columbo. The beloved Golden Girls TV show, 180 episodes, ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

The remaining performance dates for the dinner/theater are Sept. 20, 21, 22, 27, and 28—all staged at Mario’s Restaurant. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. The Sunday, Sept. 22 show starts at 4 p.m.



Tickets are priced at $45 per person, which includes the show and dinner. Tickets may be reserved by phone (973-928-7668); online via the theater’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com); or regular mail—payment by check only. The theater league’s mailing address is: PO Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

The cast includes Cindy Rea (Dorothy), Laura Valente (Blanche), Dana Cipoletto (Rose), Laura Thomas (Sophia) Joey B. Berardi (Arthur/Walter), and Lawrence Kelly (Lt. Carrumba).

Matthew Gill Clark directs the production while Elizabeth Eisenmenger serves as the producer.

The Theater League is presenting this show through a special arrangement with Gypsy Productions. Kearny Bank is the corporate sponsor of the Theater League.



The family style dinner at Mario’s includes salad, pasta, eggplant parmigiana, chicken Francese, vegetables, potato, dessert, soda, coffee and tea.



Last February the Theater League staged a separate production of a Golden Girls dinner/theater comedy. All of those performances were sold out and this all-new production is being offered to local audiences in response to popular demand.



Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League of Clifton welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

By M. Gabriele

PHOTO CAPTION:

Cast members for the Theater League of Clifton’s “Golden Girls Holiday Mystery” include (left to right) Cindy Rea (Dorothy); Laura Valente (Blanche); Dara Cipoletto (Rose); and Laura Thomas (Sophia).