CLIFTON, NJ – The Theater League of Clifton will present its 2020 dinner/theater comedy “Last Chance for Romance.com” on Feb. 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and March 1 at Mario’s Restaurant, 710 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m., while Sunday matinees start at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved online, by phone or by regular mail. To reserve tickets, call (973) 928-7668, or visit the theater league’s website (http://www.theaterleagueofclifton.com). Tickets are priced at $45 per person (there is an additional $2.50 fee per ticket for all credit card reservations). The Theater League’s mailing address is: PO Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

Ticket reservations include admission to the show plus dinner at Mario’s Restaurant (salad, pasta, two entrees, vegetables, potato, dessert, soda, coffee and tea; food is served “family style”).

Cast members include Steve Adubato as Tony; Donna Fraissinet as Carmela; Andy Sina as Frankie; Beth Kearny as Regina, and Victoria Lopez as Jen. Linda Wielkotz is the director of the production and Pat Flood is the stage manager, while Mark Peterson is the producer of the show. Peterson also serves as the president of the Theater League.

The two-act comedy, written by Marylou Ambrose and Tony Schwartz, tells the story about the humorous travails of senior-citizen online dating. Tony, a 65-year-old restaurant owner has been a widower for three years. Feeling lonely, he decides to try an online dating service to meet women his age. However, when his restaurant hostess gets into his online profile and changes some details about Tony, the women who show up at his restaurant seeking “romance” are not exactly what he had in mind.

Wielkotz has been a prolific director for the Theater League’s dinner theater productions. Her list of credits includes “Murder at the Tropicana,” “Dealt a Deadly Hand,” “I’m Getting Murdered in The Morning,” and “B.I.N.G.O. Spells Murder.”

Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit community organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

M. Gabriele

PHOTO: Cast members for “Last Chance for Romance.com,” the dinner/theater production by the Theater League of Clifton, include (left to right) Andy Sina, Beth Kearney, Steve Adubato, Donna Fraissinet and Victoria Lopez. The show opens Feb. 15 at Mario’s Restaurant, 710 Van Houten Ave. Call (973) 928-7668 to reserve tickets.