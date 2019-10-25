CLIFTON, NJ – The Theater League of Clifton will present the Broadway musical “Oliver” for its fall main-stage production. The show will open Friday, November 8 at the Theresa Aprea Theater, 199 Scoles Ave., Clifton, and will continue on November 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17.

Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 8 p.m., while the two Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m. Ticket prices for adults are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For students and seniors, prices are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Group rates are available. Tickets may be reserved by phone (973-928-7668); online via the theater’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com); or regular mail—payment by check only. The Theater League’s mailing address is: PO Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.

Maren Sugarman, a Bloomfield resident who teaches at ATC Studios in Clifton, will direct the show; Clifton resident Jalmari Vanamo will serve as the musical director; Teressa Kallay, also of Bloomfield and a former director of Theater League of Clifton productions, is the choreographer; Kate Sugarman is stage manager; and Clifton resident John Traier is the producer.

The show is adapted from the book “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens. The Theater League of Clifton will present the show through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York. Kearny Bank is a corporate sponsor of the Theater League.

Cast members include Nathan Kossoy as Oliver, V. Gene Myers as Fagin, Kim Mesiti as Nancy, Don Flynn as Bill Sikes, James Zuniga as the Artful Dodger, Stephen Burke as Mr. Bumble, Melanie Morovan as Widow Corney, Casey Wellins as Charley Bates, Samantha Olsen as Bet, Patrick Little as Mr. Brownlow, Laura Thomas as Mrs. Bedwin, Dennis Harding as Mr. Sowerberry, Heather Allen as Mrs. Sowerberry, Zoriah McCargo as Charlotte, Martin Garcia as Noah Claypole, Jose´ Rojas as Dr. Grimwig, and Beth Kearney as Old Sally.

The kids ensemble features Colin Boyle (Nipper), Bethany Duffy (Dipper), Rayven Hidalgo, Lily Kearney (Captain), Mary Nakrosis (Handwalker), Sophia Oliver, Shiloh Pino, Negin Saidian (Milk Maid), Kyle Weedon, Ryan Wellins, Luke Eisenmenger, Logan Williams and Joseph Zuniga.

Amanda McCabe (Maid), Michelle Militelo (Matron), Mark Peterson (Governor), Larkin Pino (Hussar), Alex Poage (Rose Seller), Melissa Weedon (Pauper Assistant) are members of the adult ensemble.

Clifton residents in the cast include Negin Saidian, Mary Nakrosis, Samantha Olson, Rayven Hidalgo, Lily Kearney, James Zuniga, Joseph Zuniga, Casey Wellins, Ryan Wellins, Laura Thomas, Martin Garcia, Beth Kearney, Larkin Pino, Shiloh Pino, Sophia Oliver, Zoriah McCargo, Luke Eisenmenger, and Mark Peterson.

Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production. Mark Peterson is the president of the organization.

The Theater League of Clifton will present its fall musical production of “Oliver,” which opens Friday, Nov. 8 at the Theresa Aprea Theater. Maren Sugarman, a Bloomfield resident, is the director of the show.