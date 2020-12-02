CLIFTON, NJ – Theater League of Clifton will present its Christmas Spectacular 2020, “Waiting for Christmas,” on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at Grace Church, 45 Hazel St., Clifton. Show time for both nights is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 10. Tickets can be reserved through the Theater League’s website (www.theaterleagueofclifton.com) or by calling (973) 928-7668.

Only 70 tickets per performance will be sold due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions. The church will be configured and sanitized to accommodate safe Covid-19 protocols for performers and members of the audience. The Theater League of Clifton is dedicated to keeping people safe during the show.

Written by New Jersey playwrights Kirk Woodward and Mona Hennessy, Waiting for Christmas is a family storybook musical about the holiday season. The show will feature individual skits and performances of holiday favorites. Cast members include Stephen Burke, Sage Caplan, Bethany Duffy, Lily Kearney, Beth Kearney, Ian Kearney, Nathan Kossoy, Sophia Oliver, Jennie Waddell, James Zuniga and Joseph Zuniga. Cast members Caplan, Oliver, Waddell, the Kearneys and the Zunigas are all Clifton residents.

Maren Sugarman is the director of the show. Nicholas Von Hagel is the technical director. Melanie Galegor is the house and stage manager. John Traier and Mark Peterson are the co-producers. Peterson is the president of the Theater League.

Founded in 2005, the Theater League of Clifton is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the arts through theatrical performances, while providing quality entertainment for all ages. The Theater League welcomes volunteers in all aspects of performance and production.

By M. Gabriele

