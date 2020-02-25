Clifton Introduces The Monday Campaigns to the Community

CLIFTON, NJ – The City of Clifton is turning to the power of Monday to make its residents healthier, one day at a time! Why Monday? Research shows that people are more open to trying healthy behaviors at the start of the week. Monday offers an opportunity to “reset” and get back on track after any lapses over the weekend and studies show people that get back on track at the beginning of the week are better able to maintain progress over time.

Think of Monday as the January 1st of the week. It’s the day all health breaks loose. Since there are 52 Mondays in a year, there are 52 chances to live a healthier life. If you try incorporating healthier habits on a Monday and it doesn’t quite work out, guess what? Six days later, there’s going to be another Monday; another chance to hit the restart button and embrace healthier habits.

This campaign has spread globally and expanded into a series of “Healthy Monday” initiatives designed to motivate people to exercise, quit smoking and take other small steps to prevent chronic disease on the first day of the week.

The City of Clifton will be kicking off the Monday Campaigns with “Meatless Mondays,” a simple concept with major benefits that encourages individuals to cut out meat, one day a week. This health promotion campaign launched in 2003 encourages people to eat less saturated fat and reduce their risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Research shows that consuming less red and processed meat and more plant-based foods such as vegetables, beans, soy, and nuts can offer many potential health benefits. In addition, skipping even a half serving of meat every day and replacing it with a plant protein like beans or tofu can decrease your risk of getting type 2 diabetes and promote kidney health.

The City of Clifton will be encouraging its community partners, restaurants, and other organizations to implement Meatless Mondays. Messages and tips for integrating this exciting and healthy initiative will be also circulated through the social media platforms and other communication channels of the various organizations in the City.

The City of Clifton will also be promoting “Move it Mondays,” an international campaign encouraging people of all fitness levels to kick off the week with exercise. In addition to offering tips for challenging its community to engage in simple but healthy physical activity each Monday, many organizations will be participating in the Monday Mile, a weekly group walk for 20 minutes or less that helps everyone start the week off by moving together. Physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. It can help:

Control your weight

Reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease

Reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome

Reduce your risk of some cancers

Strengthen your bones and muscles

Improve your mental health and mood

Improve your ability to do daily activities and prevent falls, if you’re an older adult

Increase your chances of living longer

The City will also be participating in “Destress Mondays.” This initiative addresses the issue of persistent stress, which has been shown to have negative effects on many aspects of personal health. The campaign offers a Monday refresh practice that incorporates evidence-based stress reduction techniques of deep breathing, mindfulness and positive affirmation. The campaign includes mid-week mini-resets for fun creative ways to renew our energy to stay positive and calm the whole week.

Beginning in March, please be sure to look out for the healthy tips and resources offered by the many organizations in the City of Clifton and join us in our efforts to make Clifton heathier, one Monday at a time! If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Kidd, Health Projects Coordinator, at 973-470-5774, or Layal Helwani, Health Educator, at 973-470-5773.

The Clifton Health Department is a contractual health agency serving the Township of Little Falls.