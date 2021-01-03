The KF Art Gallery Virtual Tour

Please follow the link below to experience magnificent artwork by Matejko, Kossak, Benda, Styka, and many more.

NEW YORK CITY – With social distancing still in place as well as large gatherings on hold, we are happy to invite you for a virtual tour from the comfort of your own home and walk you through our NY headquarters.

The Kosciuszko Foundation is fortunate to own an extensive collection of artwork, compiled over the years through the generosity of its members and donors. The Art Gallery requires continuous restoration.

Please contribute to our Building and Art Restoration Fund and help us preserve our national treasures.

This gallery serves as a testament to what will always be with us – a to Polska właśnie – as Stanislaw Wyspianski wrote – and here is Poland in our hearts.

