Ocean County Library November Virtual Series To Support and Guide Alzheimer’s Caregivers

TOMS RIVER, NJ – During November, the Ocean County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter will mark National Family Caregivers Month with a free virtual series to help caregivers prepare for Alzheimer’s progressive stages.

“Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Early Stage”

10 AM Monday, November 8

10 AM Wednesday, November 10

10 AM Monday, November 15



Participants will find resources for planning, learn components of a care team, and discover how to successfully work with each component.

“Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Middle Stage”

2 PM Monday, November 15

2 PM Wednesday, November 17

2 PM Thursday, November 18

Participants will become familiar with behavioral and relationship changes, medication management, personal care, hospitalization preparation, home safety, day services, senior living options, and more.

The sessions will be presented by Nicolette Vasco, Program Coordinator of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater New Jersey Chapter. A question-and-answer session follows each presentation.

Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required for these free programs. Each registrant will receive a link to the program by email.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and follow the Library on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest and Snapchat.