HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – The Piast Institute, a national non-profit 501(c)(3) research and social resource organization that is devoted to Polish and Polish American affairs, is pleased to welcome Stella Szczesny to the Piast Institute Board of Directors. Ms. Szczesny has been elected unanimously at the September 29th meeting.

Stella Szczesny has been an active member of the Polish community on a local and a national level. Previously serving as the President of the Polish National Alliance (PNA), Lodge 1758 and the President of Polish National Alliance, Council 122. She has also served on the Central Citizens Committee, Polish American Congress, the Friends of Polish Art, the Polish Womens Alliance / First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

Ms. Szczesny has been previously involved with the Piast Institute in various capacities including the Dekaban Committee, Polish Womens Hall of Fame project, and more recently on its drug free coalition, the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC).

Stella Szczesny received her B.A. from Madonna College in Social Science, and her M.B.A. from the University of Detroit.

Virginia Skrzyniarz, Piast Institute CEO and Co-Founder, stated “Ms. Szczesny will be an incredible addition to the Piast Institute board, bringing years of experience serving Polonia”.

Piast Institute is also one of fifty-two United States Census Information Centers (CIC), and one of two located in Michigan. The Piast Institute develops conferences, seminars, publications, public programs, lectures and exhibits that provide information about Poland, Poles and Polish Americans. A key element of its community service is the Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC) which the Institute founded in 2007 to serve the immigrant, racial and ethnic groups of the community and its youth.

If you would like additional information about the Piast Institute, call: 313-733-4535 or visit our website at: www.piastinstitute.org.