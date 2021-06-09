DOYLESTOWN, PA – The second stained glass window, depicting Saint Stanislaus, Bishop & Martyr, from the recently closed Polish Church of St. Laurentius in Philadelphia has been installed at Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine.

Each part of the window has been professionally cleaned and renovated and installed in the lower church (Chapel of Our Lady of Czestochowa) at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa. The windows are about 100 years old and they come from the art workshop in Munich, Germany.

Thank you to all who have contributed! Few more windows are to be installed in the lower church in the near future. Your support is still needed in financing this expensive project. You can help preserve these beautiful signs of the church heritage by donating for this cause on the website www.czestochowa.us

The shrine is located at 654 Ferry Road in Doylestown, PA 18904. For more information call 215-345-0600 or email: info@czestochowa.us