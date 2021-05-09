NEW JERSEY – NJBG is pleased to expand its program schedule as the Covid pandemic allows. In the Botanical Garden, May brings fresh new greens everywhere, punctuated by splendid lilacs, peonies, wildflowers, and other spring bloomers.

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden is open every day, and in spring both garden admission and parking are free. NJBG/Skylands is located on Morris Road in Ringwood, New Jersey. For more information, please call 973-962-9534 or visit njbg.org.

May 12 (We) Wildflower Walk for Families (Pre-school to age 10) 1pm

Do your children know that plants have families, too? The focus for this walk is less botany and more “magic” about the families of plants. Perfect for Home Schoolers! Our woodland wildflower paths cannot accommodate strollers so children must be able to walk a distance;. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. $5 fee per adult. Children FREE. Pre-registration required at 973-962-9534.

May 15-16 (Sa-Su) SPRING PLANT SALE 9am – 4pm

It’s NJBG Plant Sale time again at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden, a delightful must-do on every gardener’s list this spring. It will feature a generous array of lush perennials, colorful annuals, robust hanging baskets, tasty vegetables and herbs, as well as trees, shrubs and collector’s items. Knowledgeable Master Gardeners will be on hand to offer advice, and the plants are lush and healthy. Come early for the best selection. Admission and parking are free.

May 16 (Su) Family Woodland Hike 1pm

An easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants, animals and geology around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. FREE, donations welcome.

May 19 (We) Wildflower Walk for Families (Age 11 and up) 1pm

Do your children know that plants have families, too? The focus for this walk is less botany and more “magic” about the families of plants. Perfect for Home Schoolers! Our woodland wildflower paths cannot accommodate strollers so children must be able to walk a distance;. Closed-toe shoes are required. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. Rain cancels. $5 fee per adult. Children FREE. Pre-registration required at 973-962-9534.

May 22 (Sa) Spring Wildflower Walk 10am

Join Darlene Nowak in checking out the many delightful spring bloomers in the woodlands of the Wildflower Garden! Wear sturdy shoes, meet at the Carriage House. Rain date: May 30, 10am. Fee: adults $5; children under 12 free.

May 30 (Su) Free Guided Garden Tours Begin 2pm

Knowledgeable NJBG docents take you on a tour of what’s blooming around the Botanical Garden. These free tours will be available every Sunday afternoon at 2pm until the end of October. Meet at the Carriage House. Wear sturdy shoes. Rain cancels.

NOTE: NJ State requires attendees to wear masks and maintain 6-foot social distancing. Walks will be limited to 200 people, and all attendees must sign in to provide contact tracing information.

Photos courtesy of NJBG

The New Jersey State Botanical Garden at Skylands, which appears on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Admission to the Garden is always free; parking is also free in the winter, spring and fall. A $5 per car State Park parking fee ($7 for out-of-state visitors) is in effect on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Summer weekday parking is free.

In 1966, the State of New Jersey purchased the 1,117 acres of Skylands, a former country estate and the state’s first acquisition under the “Green Acres” preservation program. Governor Thomas Kean designated the central 96 acres surrounding the manor house as the State’s official botanical garden in 1984.

Since 1976, NJBG/Skylands Association, an incorporated, member-supported non-profit organization of volunteers, has worked with the State to preserve and protect Skylands and its historic structures. NJBG also sponsors programs, concerts and events throughout the year at the Botanical Garden.

Membership in NJBG/Skylands Association includes admission and benefits at over 300 other gardens and arboreta in the U.S., discounts on special events and in the gift shop, use of the reference library, volunteer opportunities, a quarterly Journal, guest passes for Manor House tours, and more. Individual memberships are $35 per year; $60 for families/dual members; and $25 for seniors and students.