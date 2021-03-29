Sports Tidbits In New Jersey

(March 28, 2021) LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Felician University freshman midfielder Carlie Koziol (East Rutherford, N.J.) scored her first collegiate goal, but the Golden Falcons were defeated by host Georgian Court University, 4-1, in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference women’s soccer action on Saturday afternoon at the GCU Track & Field Complex.

Junior forward Krystal Hund (Toms River, N.J.) notched three goals for Georgian Court (2-2, 2-2 CACC). The Lions amassed a 26-4 shot advantage and did not allow their guests a corner kick opportunity.

GCU went on top just five minutes, 11 seconds into the contest, on an unsuccessful clear by the Felician defense. Freshman Gabriella Paccione (Wantagh, N.Y.) intercepted the pass in the Lions’ offensive third and set up Hund for a clear opportunity. Paccione also assisted on Hund’s second goal, in the 26th minute, as the hosts carried a 2-0 lead into halftime.

The Lions put the game fewer than three minutes into period two on a set piece. Hund completed the Lion scoring in the 73rd minute, but the Golden Falcons avoided the shutout when Koziol got free on a breakway from midfield and found the net with 7:52 to play.

Felician freshman goalkeeper Brieanna Martins (Clifton, N.J.) made six saves in 82 minutes. Classmate Sam Paulino (Little Ferry, N.J.) finished up between the pipes and had two saves in her collegiate debut.

The Golden Falcons (0-4, 0-4) next play on Wednesday at noon against Nyack College in Jersey City, N.J.