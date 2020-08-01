Spinach Bread

2 eggs, well beaten (or egg substitute)

2/3 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2/3 c. whole or skim milk

8 oz. Monterey or mozzarella cheese

(I use the grated cheese substitute)

2 10 oz. packages of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained well

3 T. margarine (or non-stick cooking spray)

Preheat oven to 375º.

Mix together eggs, flour, baking powder, garlic powder, salt and milk in bowl.

Add cheese and spinach and mix together.

Melt margarine (or spray) 8-inch square glass baking dish generously (heat dish in oven for minute or two). Remove dish from oven and pour in spinach mixture.

Bake for 35 minutes at 375º.

Cool about 20-30 minutes. Cut into squares for serving.

If made early in the day, warm in the microwave for 40-50 seconds.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski