NEW JERSEY – The Passaic WIC Program is available to pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. It is a federal program which helps participants by providing them with sound advice on eating and providing vouchers to obtain free nutritious foods. The program also provides breastfeeding education, promotion, and support.

WIC foods include: milk, cheese, yogurt, whole grains, cereal, eggs, juice, fruit and vegetable vouchers, beans or peanut butter, infant formula, infant fruits and vegetables, and infant cereal.

The Passaic WIC Program is available to low-income residents of the City of Passaic and the neighboring towns. Applicants must meet the income guidelines as well as have a nutritional risk which can be helped by eating WIC foods. The WIC income guidelines can be found by visiting: https://www.fns.usda.gov/wic/frequently-asked-questions-about-wic.

For more information, please call Passaic WIC at (973) 365-5620. The program is located at 333 Passaic Street, Passaic NJ, 07055 directly across from City Hall. We are currently processing WIC applications over the phone. For more information about the program, please visit the City of Passaic website at https://www.cityofpassaic.com/wic or the USDA website at www.fns.usda.gov/wic. You can also find other local WIC agencies near you at www.signupwic.com.

