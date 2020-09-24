Stirling, NJ –On the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:30 pm., the Shrine of St. Joseph welcomed religious and civic leaders, as well as first responders to the Tower of Remembrance for an ecumenical prayer service to remember all those lost 19 years ago and pay tribute to the courageous First Responders. The service was led by the Director of the Shrine of St. Joseph, Fr. Dennis Berry, S.T. and included: Mayor Brendan Rae of Long Hill Township, Committee Member Guy Piserchia of Long Hill Township, Chief Ahmed Naga of the Long Hill Township Police Department, President Robert Hovanec of the Long Hill First Aid Squad, Captain Cary Snyder of the Long Hill Township First Aid Squad, Chief Patrick White of the Millington Fire Company, Treasurer Ed Gerecht of Millington Fire Company, Vice President Michael Hoffman of the Millington Fire Department, Rev. Victoria McGrath from All Saints Episcopal Church in Millington, Rabbi Randi Musnitsky of Temple Har Shalom in Warren and Dr. Ali Chaudry, President of the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge.

The Shrine of St. Joseph is home to the 35-foot high Tower of Remembrance Memorial is dedicated to the memory of all those who lost their lives on 9/11. It combines steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center and bells from the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity’s Seminary in Monroe, Virginia. The Tower provides a sacred space for all to find solace. The name of each innocent victim who died at The World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in the Shanksville, Pennsylvania countryside is inscribed on the memorial walls. Since its dedication in 2002 many people have and still continue to visit the site. They come to remember those lost and pray for healing. The Tower of Remembrance is open for visits every day, please visit our website or call the Shrine if you would like more information.

The Shrine is located at 1050 Long Hill Road, Stirling, NJ 07980. Call 908-647-0208 – www.shrineofsaintjoseph.com