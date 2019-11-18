Sewers, Seamstresses, Fabric Cutters

NEED GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR GREAT PAY

RANGING FROM $13 to $20 (depending on experience)

– Monthly Reviews – Monthly Raises –

SEWERS, SEAMSTRESSES

AND FABRIC CUTTERS NEEDED NOW!

START DATE WILL BE : 12-15-2019 to 1-10-2020

Need to have experience working with STRETCH FABRIC!

Experience operating on industrial sewing machines,

and experience with various types of sewing equipment.

The ability to multi-task and pivot when necessary is a must.

Ability to follow directions and read written directions.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, 1st Shift, 2nd Shift

Contact Mustafa 475-233-6504

Del Arbour

Garfield, New Jersey