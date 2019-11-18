Don't miss
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 6 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 1 year ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 1 year ago
Sewers, Seamstresses, Fabric Cutters
By PostEagle on November 18, 2019
NEED GREAT EXPERIENCE FOR GREAT PAY
RANGING FROM $13 to $20 (depending on experience)
– Monthly Reviews – Monthly Raises –
SEWERS, SEAMSTRESSES
AND FABRIC CUTTERS NEEDED NOW!
AND FABRIC CUTTERS NEEDED NOW!
START DATE WILL BE : 12-15-2019 to 1-10-2020
Need to have experience working with STRETCH FABRIC!
Experience operating on industrial sewing machines,
and experience with various types of sewing equipment.
The ability to multi-task and pivot when necessary is a must.
Ability to follow directions and read written directions.
and experience with various types of sewing equipment.
The ability to multi-task and pivot when necessary is a must.
Ability to follow directions and read written directions.
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, 1st Shift, 2nd Shift
Contact Mustafa 475-233-6504
Del Arbour
Garfield, New Jersey