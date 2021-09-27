CLIFTON, NJ – As the fall season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting in the Halloween spirit. The Clifton Recreation Department is sponsoring a Scarecrow Building Contest. Take this opportunity to let your creativity and great ideas take over and make a scarecrow as a family at home. Pre-registration is required and the deadline to register is Friday, October 1. 2021. Scarecrows need to be ready to be displayed by October 18th & 19th at the Clifton City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave. They will be displayed from October 19th to October 26th along Linzenbold Ave. Judging will take place on October 24th during the Harvest Fest at 3:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Winners do not need to be present. Contest is free to enter and is for Clifton Residents only. Please only register one person per family to participate. Once everyone is registered, participants will receive an email closer to the display date with instructions as to their families’ assigned location for the scarecrow drop off. Scarecrows need to be picked up by the end of the work day on Tuesday, October 26th. Any remaining scarecrows will be discarded after the date.