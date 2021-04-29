NEW JERSEY – The Rotary Clubs in our area will be holding Awareness Walks in four different New Jersey locations on the morning of May 22, 2021 to help raise awareness of the stigma caused by mental health issues and substance use disorder. The goal is to eliminate stigma associated with mental health and substance use disorders through education.

Stigma is the primary barrier to those with mental health and substance use disorders to seek help. By working within the mission of Rotary District 7475, which includes Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Sussex, Union and Warren Counties, the objective is to create working relationships with the communities and counties that it serves. They hope to help people overcome their resistance to seeking help by eliminating the stigma that often makes them feel overwhelmed.

The one mile Rotary walks will take place in Clinton, Denville, Madison and Robbinsville. In Robbinsville, Rotary will partner with NAMI-Mercer (National Alliance on Mental Illness). All events will seek to inform the public that the problems we face with mental illness and substance use disorders are not subjects of shame or embarrassment but aremedical issues that can be addressed and treated.

The first 150 people to register at each site will receive a free T-Shirt and face mask.

https://njrotary.org/event/stigma-free-awareness-walk/

To learn more about the Rotary Stigma-Free initiative, please contact District Governor Ann Walko at edudoc98@aol.com or 908-410-7251.

Submitted by Larry Ripley

Public Relations Committee

Morris Plains, NJ