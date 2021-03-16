In The Steps of Poland’s Village Master Musicians is a special concert pairing and part of the Center for World Music’s Spring 2021 Virtual Encounters with World Music and Dance series. The first concert was a collaborative livestream of the Great Improvisation online series and held in Fevbruary. The second concert (March 20) will be a live concert stream with Q&A presented by the Center for World Music (San Diego, California).

THE ROOTS OF REVIVAL: A Story of Poland’s Village Music

Saturday, March 20 – 2:00 PM PST (online)

This hour-long virtual live presentation of music and dance will bring you on a storied journey from the roots of Poland’s ancient village music to its present-day revival. Janusz Prusinowski Kompania will share this nearly extinct musical tradition’s heritage and how intergenerational collaboration brought about its revitalization. Tim Cooley, Professor of Ethnomusicology at University of California Santa Barbara, will join the Kompania for a post-concert question and answer session. Audience members are invited to submit questions.

Registration is free. If you’d like to support this program and the Center for World Music, donations will be welcomed through Ticketleap or on our donation webpage.

You must register in advance. When you request your free ticket, there is an option to donate to the performers. All proceeds from these donations go directly to the performers. https://centerforworldmusic.org/event/jpk/ .

The Facebook link is https://fb.me/e/3u4XPTzyw, however you do not need a Facebook account to view the concert. You may register through the CWM at the link above.

If you cannot make the live performance, there will be a free recording of the performance available on the CWM website for 10 days afterwards. If you register, you will receive a reminder when the recording is up and running.

About Janusz Prusinowski Kompania

“Mazurkas and obereks are lively Polish dances.” Janusz Prusinowski explains, “the dances from the Heart of Poland exemplify the unity between music and movement, body and soul. Mazurkas and obereks are born from song. The dances capture the melody, rhythm, accentuation, grammar, and emotions found in the lyrics. Dances begin with three steps in triple time, mirroring the melody’s irregularities, accents, and syncopations. When the music starts, a musical dialogue begins among band members and the dancers. And at that moment, the love of old forms and improvisational freedom are bound together.” Janusz Prusinowski hopes that the story told through this concert will be a unique tale about the sources of mazurkas and music in general.

To gain a deeper understanding of how a musician learns to play a melody following a singer, please watch Janusz Prusinowski’s workshops with Maria Siwiec, an outstanding Polish folk singer from the village of Gałki Rusinowskie.

Janusz Prusinowski Kompania Band Members

Janusz Prusinowski – vocal, violin, polish accordion, dulcimer

Michał Żak – flutes, clarinet, shawm, saxophone, vocal

Piotr Piszczatowski – baraban, drum, violin, vocal

Szczepan Pospieszalski – trumpet, cello, double bass, vocal

Special Guest

Maria Siwiec – vocal, dancer

Submitted by

Suza Szewiola

California