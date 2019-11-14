You are cordially invited to a Conference and Student Leadership Workshops

ILLINOIS – On Friday, November 15th the Polish Studies Program will host a conference Roman Pucinski and Polish American Politics from 8:30 am to 5 pm at the Lake Shore Campus, Piper Hall, 970 W. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60626. We encourage you to come and learn about Polish American community in Chicago. The Polish Studies Program invites you to help build a new generation of Polish American activists in celebration of the life and leadership of Roman Pucinski. With the aim of inspiring future leaders, this conference will help promote a better understanding of politics at the local, state and federal levels. The conference is free to attend for all and registration is required. Parking is available on Lake Shore Campus, in the Main Parking Garage for a flat rate of $7. For more information contact Bozena Nowicka McLees, Director of Polish Studies Program – Modern Languages and Literatures, Loyola University Chicago 773-508-2864, email: bmclees@luc.edu

