Rice Cake (Pirog)
By PostEagle on September 2, 2019
RICE CAKE (PIROG)
2 cup long-grain rice
3 cup water
2 cup milk
1 1/4 stick of butter
8 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs
1 cup milk
1 cup Presto self-rising flour or 1 cup Bisquick
Cook rice first. Do not overcook.
Next, mix all ingredients and add to rice.
Grease and flour a tube pan.
Cook in oven @ 400º for ten minutes and then
oven @ 350º for an hour and ten minutes,
until the top is golden brown.
Serve in slices 3/4 inches thick.
Next day, slice a piece 1/2 inch thick and place on a fry pan to brown.
Good for breakfast.
Recipe by Clare Siedlarczyk