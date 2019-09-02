RICE CAKE (PIROG)

2 cup long-grain rice

3 cup water

2 cup milk

1 1/4 stick of butter

8 oz. cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs

1 cup milk

1 cup Presto self-rising flour or 1 cup Bisquick

Cook rice first. Do not overcook.

Next, mix all ingredients and add to rice.

Grease and flour a tube pan.

Cook in oven @ 400º for ten minutes and then

oven @ 350º for an hour and ten minutes,

until the top is golden brown.

Serve in slices 3/4 inches thick.

Next day, slice a piece 1/2 inch thick and place on a fry pan to brown.

Good for breakfast.

Recipe by Clare Siedlarczyk