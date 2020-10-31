The Rhode Island Polonia Scholarship Foundation awarded four High School seniors $1,000.00 grants toward their college education. The 2020 recipients are Victoria Jakubiak, Karolina Chrzanowska, Matthew Tactacan, and Nicholas Platek. Due to the Corona Virus and restrictions for social gathering the Award Ceremony had to be suspended for this year.

The recipients met all Foundation requirements including writing an essay on a selected topic pertaining to Polish culture, history, or music. The 2020 topic focused upon researching the efforts made by ordinary Poles to shelter Jews and to help them escape certain death during World War II in German occupied Poland. Under the German occupation, any Pole who was caught aiding Jews was to be executed; and, the death penalty was also extended to their family members.

Since its founding in 1978 the RI Polonia Scholarship Foundation has awarded 351 grants totaling over $308,000.00. These grants are made possible through the support of private individuals, businesses, and Polish American organizations. In addition to providing financial support, the Foundation strives to promote an appreciation of Polish culture and create an awareness of contributions made by Poland and Polish Americans. Gregory Malec serves as the Foundation President and Dr. Dorothy Pieniadz serves as the Scholarship Selection Chairperson.

For additional information about the Foundation please visit www.facebook.com/Rhode-Island-Polonia-Scholarship-Foundation

Submitted by Joseph Chrostowski

Recording Secretary Rhode Island Polonia Scholarship Foundation