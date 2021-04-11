Rev. Canon Anthony S. Dominic Iwuc

Pastor Emeritus St. Joseph’s Church Central Falls, RI

RHODE ISLAND – Rev. Canon Anthony S. Dominic Iwuc 93, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Born in South Attleboro, MA, Father was the 7th of 10 children of Bronislaw and Adolfina (Zamoida) Iwuc. Father was predeceased by his brothers, Frank, Joseph, Stephen and Edward and his sisters Stella, Lottie, Jane and Jesse. He is survived by his older brother, Charles Iwuc of South Attleboro, MA and several nephews and nieces.

Father was educated in Attleboro Public Schools, Saint Joseph School in Central Falls, St, Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI., and studied college courses at Our Lady of Providence Seminary, RI and St. Mary’s College, Orchard Lake, MI. In the Seminary he served as Deacon Prefect of Studies.

Early on Father was recognized for his keen intelligence and exceptional memory and as a diligent and earnest student. Father received a 3-year scholarship to St Raphael Academy, received a general excellence medal, and athletic letters in baseball and basketball.

Father was ordained on May 30, 1953 by Bishop Russell J. McVinney.

Active ministry included service as Administrator of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Coventry, RI from 1953 to 1972 when Father was made pastor of his home parish, Saint Joseph’s in Central Falls for 33 years from 1972-2005.

In his retirement, he lived at St. John Vianney Residence in Providence, RI where he served local parishes, and the Aime Forand Manor in Pawtucket, RI and the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary in North Providence, RI.

Father Iwuc spent a very active ministry with membership in national and local groups: The Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, Polish National Alliance, Polish American Historical Association, Polish American Priests Association, Kosciuszko Foundation, Polish-Hungarian World Federation and Affiliation, Polish American Guardian Society,

Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), John Paul II Foundation of New England and the American-Polish Cultural Exchange Commission.

Father Iwuc used his many gifts in leadership roles, serving local, state, national and fraternal organizations. He was very active with the Orchard Lake Schools and the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America- Summa cum Laude member of the Chancellor’s Senate, serving on the Board of Trustees, Board of Regents, as national President of the Orchard Lake Schools Alumni Association, as National Chaplain of the PRCUA, and with the Polish American Priests Association as member, past Vice President and Board of Directors.

Father’s organizational skills were always in play. He was Founder and Moderator of the Orchard Lake Schools Ladies Auxiliary. Father organized pilgrimages to Rome, Poland, the Holy Land, Fatima, Lourdes and Mexico. Father was present in Rome for the election of Pope Saint John Paul II and, for years organized the annual Polish Pilgrimage at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro, MA. He organized the construction of Our Lady of Czestochowa School in Coventry RI. Father renovated and modernized the interior of St. Joseph’s Church, and also purchased a new organ for the Church. He also was responsible for the purchase of the former Central Falls Congregational Church which is now the St. Joseph’s Church Parish Center. He also organized the annual Polish Parish festivals, and organized the annual Pulaski Day Memorial at Roger Williams Park in Providence, RI. Father conducted the annual census of St. Joseph’s Parish on foot – going house to house to meet the families. Father’s gentle nature, sense of humor and personal charm attracted people to God and the Church. Father had great compassion for the elderly, sick and less fortunate. Every year at Christmas, Father would go house to house with St. Nicholas for a visit of cheer and singing polish songs. Father was a champion for the Holy Rosary.

Father was recognized for his many contributions with the following awards:

The first “Man of the Year” Award, Loyalty Plaque and Fidelitas Medal from the Orchard Lake Schools, Polish National Alliance Certificate of Merit Award, Cavalier Cross Medal of Poland.

His many services included, President of the New England Chapter of the Orchard Lake Schools National Alumni Association from 1955 to 1978, Member of the Board of Regents of the Orchard Lake Schools since 1957, Member of the Board of trustees of SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake, MI, Member of the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s College, Orchard Lake, MI, National President of the Orchard Lake Schools Alumni Association serving two terms from 1974 to 1978, President of the Rhode Island Division of the Polish American Congress since 1972, National Chaplain of the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America from 1974 to 1986 and the National Vice Chaplain from 1986 to the present, Priest Moderator of the Blackstone Valley Special Gifts Committee of the Diocesan Catholic Charity Fund Appeal from 1986 to 2018, Member of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission, Chaplain of the Sierra Club of South County, Member of the Diocesan Commission for Clergy Renewal, Member of the Diocesan Marian Commission, Founder and Moderator of Chapter XXII (RI) of the Orchard Lake Schools Ladies Auxiliary in 1974, Member of the Board of Directors of the Polish Museum of America in 1974, Member of the Commission on Religious Affairs of the Polish American Congress in 1977, Appointed Dean of the Blackstone Valley Deanery #11 in 1980, Appointed Diocesan Director of the Holy Name Society in 1980, Summa Cum Laude Member of the Chancellors Senate of the Orchard Lakes Schools since 1991, Perpetual Member of the Orchard Lake Ambassadors, Two term Vice-President of the Polish American Priests Association from 1992 to 1996, Elected Member of the Council of Priests of the Diocese of Providence from 1993 to 1996, Appointed to the College of Consultors of the Diocese of Providence in 1993, Member of the Continuing Education of the Clergy of the Diocese of Providence from 1990 to 1996, Elected Member of the Executive Committee of the Clergy Benefits Fund from 1996 to 2002, Member of the Executive Board of the 25th Anniversary of the Dedication of the Polish Chapel in the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in 1988 to 1989, Elected Member of the Priests’ Personnel Board (Constituency I) of the Diocese of Providence from 1997 to 1999, and appointed Member of the Council of Priests from 1999 to 2002.

Relatives and friends attended a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in St. Joseph’s Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial Donations in Father’s Memory to St. Joseph’s Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI 02863, Felician Sisters 1315 Enfield Street Enfield, CT 06082 or SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary 3535 Commerce Road Orchard Lake, MI 48324 would be greatly appreciated.

Please visit romenskifh.com to leave condolences and sigh Father’s online guest book.