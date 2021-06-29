CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center will open to the public in July.

The new hours open to the public will continue to align with the building and health safety guidelines and accommodate increased sanitization and disinfection in the building. The timeframe is Week of July 6th until August 21st.

Open: Thursdays from 11 am-5 pm and Saturdays from 11am- 5pm

During this time, you can visit in person the exhibit “World Travel in Art” by Clifton Association of Artists in the Gallery Wing and “A Rocketry Model Garden” by George Scarfo in the Studio Wing. Also, throughout the 26-acre property you can visit the outdoor Sculpture Park and see the various sculptures.

New measures and procedures have been implemented as part of the trusted space program for staff and visitors’ health and safety. These protocols include the following: encouraging reservations, requiring to wear face coverings, to undergo temperature checks prior to entry, sign-in sheet including visitor’s name, telephone/e-mail, while moving about maintaining physical distance and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection. Hand-sanitizing stations are available and restrooms have been upgraded with touchless fixtures. At any time, procedures and protocols may change.

Plan your visit and make the most of your time by being prepared and know what to expect. It is strongly recommended you plan your visit by making reservations 24 hours in advance call 973-472-5499 or e-mail rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org for more information.

In addition, an outreach and collaboration art camp for children ages 6-13 is being presented. This is a partnership project with the County of Passaic Department of Cultural Historic Affairs on the grounds of Weasel Brook Park. Space is limited. For details call 973-472-5499 or e-mail rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.