CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Arts Center presents “Race cars, Comics & Flying Tigers: The Dynamic Art & Illustrations of Joel F. Naprstek an art exhibit and sale of artwork. The exhibit opens on Thursday, October 7th and ends on Saturday, October 30th.

Open To The Public: Thursdays from 10am-4pm and Saturdays from 10am- 4pm

Joel F. Naprstek is a freelance illustrator for over 30 years. His clients have included NBC, CBS, America Tobacco, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, TUUNDRA, Times Inc., McGraw- Hill, Business Week, Financial World, Fortune, and numerous ad agencies and designers. His work is created in traditional methods of line art, marker, acrylic paint as well as digital art. He has worked as a designer/artist/painter for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade at Macy’s Parade Studio in Hoboken and Moonachie, NJ. In addition, he has taught painting and illustration at the School of Visual Arts in NYC and painting classes in Woodstock, NY and Joe Kubert School of Cartoon Graphic Design in Dover, NJ.

New measures and procedures have been implemented as part of the trusted space program for staff and visitors’ health and safety. These protocols include the following: encouraging reservations, requiring to wear face coverings, sign-in sheet including visitor’s name, telephone/e-mail, while moving about maintaining physical distance and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection. Hand-sanitizing stations are available and restrooms have been upgraded with touchless fixtures. At any time, procedures and protocols may change.

Plan your visit and make the most of your time by being prepared and know what to expect. It is strongly recommended you plan your visit by making reservations in advance. Call 973-472-5499 or e-mail rcammilleri@cliftonnj.org for more information.

The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org.