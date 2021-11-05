NEW JERSEY – Come to the Paterson Museum and help us Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with A Closer Look at the Lenape Culture. On Saturday November 13th, between 10 am-12 pm, get a closer look, and maybe even touch, some of the tools and artifacts left behind by the Lenape people of New Jersey. Learn about how Paterson’s first residents hunted, farmed and fished. The Museum’s Archaeological Advisor, Tony DeCondo, will be available to answer your questions and provide you with access to many items from the collection that are not usually on display. This program is free and intended for families and history enthusiasts of all ages! We hope to see you here!

The Paterson Museum, located at 2 Market Street (on the corner of Market and Spruce Streets) is in the heart of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park. For more information about this event, or to learn more about the Paterson Museum, visit our website https://patersonmuseum.com/, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram!