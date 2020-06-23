Don't miss
Power Pasta
By PostEagle on June 23, 2020
POWER PASTA
INGREDIENTS:
2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 ground turkey breast
1 green pepper, diced
28 oz. can crushed tomato in sauce
1 tbs. fennel seed
1 tsp. dried oregano
8 oz. ridged or curly pasta, cooked & drained
1/2 cup diced or crumbled feta cheese
Salt & Pepper to taste
In large skillet, heat olive oil, saute garlic and green pepper (3-4 min),
add turkey, saute 5 minutes or until turkey turns white.
Add tomatoes, fennel seeds, oregano, salt & pepper.
Cover & simmer 20 minutes. Stir in feta cheese.
Serve over pasta.
Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski