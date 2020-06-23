POWER PASTA

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbs. extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 ground turkey breast

1 green pepper, diced

28 oz. can crushed tomato in sauce

1 tbs. fennel seed

1 tsp. dried oregano

8 oz. ridged or curly pasta, cooked & drained

1/2 cup diced or crumbled feta cheese

Salt & Pepper to taste

In large skillet, heat olive oil, saute garlic and green pepper (3-4 min),

add turkey, saute 5 minutes or until turkey turns white.

Add tomatoes, fennel seeds, oregano, salt & pepper.

Cover & simmer 20 minutes. Stir in feta cheese.

Serve over pasta.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski