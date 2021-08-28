Clifton, NJ– Power of One is excited to announce that their new One Day Shopping Experience that took place at Forman Mills, Botany Plaza on August 17, 2021, was a complete success. The One Day Shopping Experience offered families gift cards, free backpacks, and coupons for free ice cream at Pink Ice Cream.

Thanks to the event corporate sponsors Provident Bank, Kearny Bank and Amerigroup Insurance, Power of One was able to purchase 100 $20 gift cards from Forman Mills which were handed out to the first 100 children.

Rebecca Slutsky from Forman Mills Corporate attended and presented Power of One with an additional 100 $5 gift cards as part of their H.Y.P.E. program for youth. The gift cards will be used to promote education and encourage young people to succeed through Power of One’s programs and events.

In attendance were Forman Mills store managers from their Passaic and Totowa, NJ locations, connecting with families from the community. The Clifton Education Pride Chair, Andrea Orrok also held a table at the event and greeted the children while handing out CEA merchandise and swag.

“Education is the best solution to ending poverty,” said Power of One director Kim Castellano. “The One Day Shopping Event is an excellent addition to the successful Back2 School Outreach program, which provides students with backpacks and school essentials for the first day of school.”

Power of One is a 501(c)3 Public Charity committed to alleviating poverty by providing Personal Development and Wellness Workshops and valuable resources to individuals in need. For more information about the organization and how you can participate in future events contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326, email kim@powerofoneccom.org, mail to Power of One, PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015.