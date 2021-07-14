The National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame (NPASHF) is proud to announce that Joe Posnanski of The Athletic is the 2021 recipient of the organization’s Tony Kubek Media Award.

The Tony Kubek Media Award, presented to a Polish-American media member for outstanding contributions to any form of sports media, including but not limited to, print, broadcast, and internet media. Posnanski will be recognized at the NPASHF’s Annual Induction Banquet scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 16,2021, in Troy, Michigan.

Posnanski is a Senior Writer at The Athletic. Five different organizations have named him national sportswriter of the year and Posnanski has won two Emmys as part of NBC’s digital Olympics coverage. He is the author of five books, including ‘Paterno’, a #1 New York Times Best-Selling autobiography of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, and The Secret of Golf: The Story of Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.

A former senior columnist for Sports Illustrated and columnist for The Kansas City Star, Posnanski currently writes for The Athletic and his personal blog, JoeBlogs.

Born in Cleveland, Posnanski, spent 15 years in Kansas City as he worked for the Kansas City Star (1996-09), where he was twice named the country’s best sports columnist by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He was also nominated for 21 awards by the APSE and won additional first-place national awards in feature and project writing. He and wife, Margo, and their two children live in Charlotte, N.C.

Tony Kubek is also a proud Polish-American. He was a former New York Yankees shortstop (1957-1965), a 4-time All-Star, 3-time World Series Champion and the 1957 American League Rookie of the Year. Following his on-field career, Kubek became perhaps the most famous network television baseball analyst, working alongside greats like Jim Simpson, Curt Gowdy, Joe Garagiola and Bob Costas on NBC Sports coverage of Major League Baseball. Kubek also worked games for Canada’s CTV and CSN, and Madison Square Garden Network. Kubek was awarded the Ford C. Frick award in 2009 for broadcast excellence by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. He was enshrined into the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame in 1982.

The 48th Annual Induction Banquet will be September 16, 2021, at the American Polish Cultural Center in Troy, Michigan. Tickets for the banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m., are $140 and can be ordered by calling (313) 407-3300.

Information on the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame is available at www.polishsportshof.com