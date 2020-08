Pope John Paul II On The Warsaw Uprising 1944

By PostEagle on August 8, 2020

Check out the photo exhibit of Pope John Paul II on the Warsaw Uprising 1944

Center for Thought of John Paul II, Warsaw

https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/wolno%C5%9B%C4%87-nie-zosta%C5%82a-jeszcze-stracona/NAKyUX2sqBU8Jg

His homilies about the Uprising: