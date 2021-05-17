CONNECTICUT – Greetings Corporate Members, Social Members and Friends of the Polish National Home! The Polish National Home of Hartford, Inc. social club faces an urgent need for funds to allow for continuing operations at our iconic Polish National Home (PNH) building in Hartford, CT.

We have created a fund raising page to assist in alleviating mounting taxes and other obligations, as well as to make some necessary repairs and upgrades needed to re-open the social club at the PNH building.

We urgently ask for your help by

• considering a donation in support of the PNH

• sharing the page to all of your social media accounts and email contacts

• asking your contacts to share the page to their social media accounts and email contacts.

The link to the fundraiser page is as follows:

https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/polish-national-home-relief-fund/5564/

The page is safe and secure and 100% of your donation will support the PNH.

We would like to offer a sincere “Thank you” in advance for your help and consideration.

The Polish National Home is located at 60 Charter Oak Avenue – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106

email: info@polishhomect.org