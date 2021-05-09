Scholarships for Online Polish Language Classes With Jagiellonian University This Summer

The Kosciuszko is currently accepting applications for Tomaszkiewicz-Florio and Wisconsin Study Polish Scholarships from students who wish to study Polish with Jagiellonian University professors and teachers. 2-week, 4-week and 6-week classes are available. Students can enroll in Polish language classes and up to two lectures from among the following courses: Polish grammar, history, literature, contemporary life in Poland, and the Jews in Poland. A cultural program is available on weekends. Students participate in classes via an on-line platform.

The 4- and 6-week programs begin on July 5th and the 2-week program begins on August 2nd. Several scholarships are available.

Scholarships are open to Americans of Polish descent and US legal residents of Polish descent. High school graduates who will be 18 by the first day of their chosen program and undergraduate freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to apply. The Wisconsin Scholarship is also open to graduate level students. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required. Candidates must submit an on-line application, complete a financial information form, submit 2 letters of recommendation, official transcripts and an essay/personal statement discussing why they wish to participate in the program. Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 21, 2021.

For additional details please see www.thekf.org/kf/programs/study/

The Kosciuszko Foundation is locdated at 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065

(212) 734-2130