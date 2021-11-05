Join the Green School for an exploration of the transnational connections between Poland and the Global South, Haiti in particular. The historical background that underpins this investigation begins with Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802. From 1802 to 1805, Napoleon dispatched about 5000 Polish legionaries to Saint-Domingue, modern-day Haiti, as part of his massive effort to contain the slave rebellion that had arisen in 1791. However, a group of Polish soldiers opposed Napoleon’s efforts to subjugate the rebels. Consequently, these soldiers unwittingly took part in the creation of the world’s first black-led republic and first independent Caribbean state when it cast off French colonial control and slavery in the early 19th century.

Guest speaker: Edouard Duval Carrie and Dr. Jacek J. Kolasinski.

This lecture is part of the Blanka Rosenstiel Lecture Series on Poland – European and Eurasian Studies Program. It will take place on Monday, November 8th – 1:00 p.m. EST

