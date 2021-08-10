Convoys of Polish firefighters headed south recently to help Turkey and Greece battle wildfires raging in those countries’ woodlands. One of the worst heatwaves on record with temperatures as high as 115°F were largely to blame for the blazes. Teams of seasoned firefighters brought along dozens of fire-service vehicles and a water-dropping helicopter. Another group of Polish rescuers was sent to Germany to help with emergency flood relief, bringing with them 137 air-drying machines. Polish firemen made a name for themselves when they helped to extinguish the forest fires that had swept through Sweden in 2018.

