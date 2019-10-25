VIRGINIA – Polish Cooking Classes for children is a part of the Kids Euro Festival 2019.



On Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Learn to prepare a vegan, Polish-style meal with us!

Apple pancakes – placuszki jabłkowe.

The class will be held at the Cookology (Ballston Quarter location), 4238 Wilson Blvd. – Suite 3110, Arlington, VA 22203. Please park on G5, take the elevator to M3, and walk towards Macy’s – Cookology is on the right side. Parking is $1 for 3 hours. The event is free, but reservations are required and space is expected to fill quickly. We will have three sessions for three separate age groups: 7+, 9+ and 11+. Please make sure that your child is registered for the correct session. Registrations are collected directly by Cookology.

10:00 AM – ages 7+ (duration 60 minutes)

11:30 AM – ages 9+ (duration 60 minutes)

1:00 PM – ages 11+ (duration 60 minutes)

Allergens: This dish will contain cashews, almonds and gluten. Please note that the event may be filmed or photographed.



Go to

https://classes.cookologyonline.com/events/kids-euro-festival-polish-cooking-class-ages-7-2019-11-02-10-00

https://classes.cookologyonline.com/events/kids-euro-festival-polish-cooking-class-ages-9-2019-11-02-11-30

https://classes.cookologyonline.com/events/kids-euro-festival-polish-cooking-class-ages-11-2019-11-02-13-00

On Sunday, November 3, 2019

Learn to prepare a vegan, Polish-style meal with us!

Polish Dumplings – Pierogi

The class will be held at Cookology (Ballston Quarter location), 4238 Wilson Blvd. – Suite 3110, Arlington, VA 22203. Please park on G5, take the elevator to M3, and walk towards Macy’s – Cookology is on the right side. Parking is $1 for 3 hours. The event is free, but reservations are required and space is expected to fill quickly. We will have three sessions for three separate age groups: 7+, 9+ and 11+. Please make sure that your child is registered for the correct session. Registrations are collected directly by Cookology.

10:00 AM – ages 7+ (duration 60 minutes)

11:30 AM – ages 9+ (duration 60 minutes)

1:00 PM – ages 11+ (duration 60 minutes)

Allergens: This dish will contain cashews, almonds and gluten. Please note that the event may be filmed or photographed.



This event is brought to you by the 12th annual Kids Euro Festival, a two-week long festival of European arts and culture presenting free activities to D.C. metro area children from age 2 to 12. With programs both for the general public and for school groups, more than 10,000 DC-area children and their families enjoy Kids Euro Festival programs each year. This is made possible by the 28 European Union countries and the European Union Delegation in Washington in cooperation with the European-American Cultural Foundation and The Carmel Cultural Endowment for the Arts. For the full lineup of events, please visit www.kidseurofestival.org and follow us at #KidsEUFest



Go to https://classes.cookologyonline.com/events/kids-euro-festival-polish-cooking-class-ages-7-2019-11-03-10-00