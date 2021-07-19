Don't miss
PNH Welcomes New Chef And New Menu
With Great Polish Food!
By PostEagle on July 19, 2021
CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home in Hartford is excited to welcome Chef Bozena to our weekend staff!
Please note: we continue to experience a significant staffing shortage, so patience may be required at times. Members should certainly feel free to jump in and lend a hand as required, which would certainly be appreciated.
Urgent Need: If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a member of our kitchen staff, please visit us at the PNH or contact us immediately at info@PolishHomeCT.org.
The Board of Directors thanks you in advance for your support.
The PNH is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave. – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.