PNH Welcomes New Chef And New Menu With Great Polish Food!

CONNECTICUT – The Polish National Home in Hartford is excited to welcome Chef Bozena to our weekend staff!

Please note: we continue to experience a significant staffing shortage, so patience may be required at times. Members should certainly feel free to jump in and lend a hand as required, which would certainly be appreciated.

Urgent Need: If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a member of our kitchen staff, please visit us at the PNH or contact us immediately at info@PolishHomeCT.org.

The Board of Directors thanks you in advance for your support.

The PNH is located at 60 Charter Oak Ave. – Pulaski Plaza, Hartford, CT 06106.